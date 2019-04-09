Webinar: How to market the ‘Vineyard for the Future’

Showcasing the “Vineyard for the Future“ project, a joint venture between the Queensland Wine Industry Association and Wine Australia. The Vineyard for the Future, planted on site at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism in Stanthorpe, comprises 70 different varieties of vines primarily from France Spain, Portugal and Italy. The vineyard is proposed to illustrate which vines are best suited to the local climate and which also may show promise in more southerly regions in Australia, all in view of a changing climate. This webinar will address questions about how as wine marketers and communicators we can market these new varieties to the Australian consumer.

Presented by: Ms Ursula Kennedy, Lecturer – Wine Science – University of Southern Queensland

This webinar is free to ALL WCA Members.

Non-Members will be charged $50 + GST post registration.