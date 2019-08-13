Wine Industry Mentor Program
The Wine Industry Mentor Program is proudly supported by Wine Communicators of Australia and The University of Adelaide. The program is designed to pair young communicators with respected wine sector leaders and to provide them the chance to refine their skills and explore further opportunities by tapping into the experiences and insights from the best in their field.
Wine Communicators of Australia’s role is to support Wine Communications in all its forms and we do this under two primary banners:
- Awarding Excellence
- Advancing Excellence
The Wine Industry Mentor Program, in one of the pillars within the WCA programs that supports the growth of excellence in wine communications and we are very proud to be bringing this important program to the Australia wine sector.
Applications for the 2019 Wine Industry Mentor Program close on Friday 30 August.
The Wine Industry Mentor Program is designed so that both mentee and mentor gain value from the program and foster strong relationship with each other and their peers. At the conclusion of the program, it is anticipated that:
- Mentee will:
- Develop their career and leadership readiness skills, self-awareness and emotional intelligence and ability to communicate their views and opinions to people in a professional context
- Construct and monitor a plan for career preparation and early career development
- Reflect critically and self-evaluate on their skills, capabilities and needs in relation to career preparation and early career performance
- Achieved the initial objectives and goals as well as have program expectations met
- Enhanced understanding of the wine communications profession and sector
- Mentor will:
- See the growth and development of their mentee
- Develop a touch point of young wine sector professionals of today
- Have enhanced awareness and inclusive leadership capabilities through reflections triggered by the perspective of the mentee
The Wine Industry Mentor Program runs for 6 months over the period of October – April.
Pairing of mentor and mentee
Each successful mentee is paired with a mentor based on personality-fit, experience and interests, desired career path and location.
Administration of the program
The WCA Executive Officer and administration staff will administer the Wine Industry Mentor Program with the support of The University of Adelaide for the 6 month duration.
Program deliverables and events
During the program the mentee, with the support of the mentor, will have certain obligations including:
• Attending the initial meet and greet (in person or via phone/digital)
• Attending one-on-one meetings at least once per month for 6 months (in person or via phone/digital)
• Submitting to WCA post-program feedback and testimonial
This program aims to boost both personal and professional development in a future generation of wine communicators by:
- Giving a new generation of wine communicators access to a wealth of knowledge from respected industry leaders
- Targeted and expert training of future and young wine communications professionals in the industry by those already respected in the field
- Forging relationships between current and future leading wine professionals
- Networking within peer groups, with like-minded, young wine industry communicators; forging these connections early in their career
- Giving applicants greater career clarity and advice on developing their own direction to pursue within the industry
- Assisting applicants set and achieve personal and professional goals and advise on career progression
- Lifting the standard, cohesiveness and volume of wine communications
- Connecting the WCA to both the current and future generation of wine communication professionals
Mentee must be an Australian resident for the duration of the program. Preference will be given to students who are WCA members and it is desirable that the mentee has gained at least two year’s work experience in the wine industry, preferably with a communications focus.
- Must be prepared to stay in contact with the mentor and WCA for the term of the agreement (program length) and undertake each of the activities in the program toolkit
- Understand and discuss their expectations for the program, the purpose and how it will work in practice with their mentor
- Attend regular one-on-one or virtual meetings – venue, dates and time to be arranged by the mentee in consultation with the mentor. The monthly time commitment of the program will be a minimum of one hour depending on the relationship built and personal style
- Submit to WCA post-program feedback and testimonial (template will be provided)
- Must be prepared to stay in contact with the mentee and WCA for the term of the agreement (program length) and undertake each of the activities in the program toolkit
- Understand and discuss their expectations for the program, the purpose and how it will work in practice with their mentee
- Attend the Mentor information/training session (in person or remotely)
- Attend regular one-on-one or virtual meetings – venue, dates and time to be arranged by the mentee in consultation with the mentor. The monthly time commitment of the program will be a minimum of one hour depending on the relationship built and personal style
- Submit to WCA post-program feedback and testimonial (template will be provided)
Mentors
What an outstanding line up for experienced wine professionals we have to launch the WCA Wine Industry Mentor Program. All of our mentors are passionate about wine and the future of the Australian wine industry and are giving their time willingly and voluntarily to support and foster the growth of the Australian wine sector.
The role of the mentor is to facilitate the learning and development of the mentee, to advise and provide knowledge and an experienced perspective on their chosen career paths.
The WCA Wine Industry Mentor program boasts Australia’s most highly respected and experience wine sector leaders, who are passionate about wine and the future of wine communications. Click on each mentor for a full bio.