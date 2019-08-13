The Wine Industry Mentor Program is proudly supported by Wine Communicators of Australia and The University of Adelaide. The program is designed to pair young communicators with respected wine sector leaders and to provide them the chance to refine their skills and explore further opportunities by tapping into the experiences and insights from the best in their field.

This program aims to boost both personal and professional development in a future generation of wine communicators by giving them:

Access to a wealth of knowledge from respected wine sector leaders

Greater career clarity, direction and satisfaction within the wine community

Networking opportunities with like-minded, ambitious young wine communicators

Assistance with setting and achieving personal and professional goals and advice on career progression

Wine Communicators of Australia’s role is to support Wine Communications in all its forms and we do this under two primary banners:

Awarding Excellence Advancing Excellence

The Wine Industry Mentor Program, in one of the pillars within the WCA programs that supports the growth of excellence in wine communications and we are very proud to be bringing this important program to the Australia wine sector.

Applications for the 2019 Wine Industry Mentor Program close on Friday 30 August.