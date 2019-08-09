2019 Wine Communicator Awards

The annual WCA Wine Communicator Awards recognise outstanding contribution to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms.

In each category, a short list of finalists is reviewed and selected by the panel of expert judges. A winner is then chosen in consultation with WCA Board. The overall Wine Communicator of the Year is then chosen from the category winners. Previous winners have included Gourmet Traveller Wine, Tyson Stelzer, Judy Sarris, Gill Gordon-Smith, Jeni Port, Huon Hooke, Jane Ferrari, James Halliday, Max Allen and Campbell Mattinson.

Going from strength to strength, this is the seventh year we have run the awards in an expanded format covering everything from print to digital.